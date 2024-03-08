Oslo-listed tanker owner Hafnia has denied any wrongdoing over shipments of fuel from Vadinar in India as a probe begins in Denmark.

A report by Danwatch and Ekstra Bladet claimed the BW Group company carried refined products with an estimated value of up to $293m from the refinery there, which it alleges has connections with sanctioned Russian entities.

The Danish Business Authority (DBA) told TradeWinds: “We can confirm that the DBA, as part of our general monitoring activities, is examining, among other things, Hafnia Tankers’ measures regarding compliance with the EU’s sanctions against Russia.”