Product tanker rates have lost ground over the past week as a build-up of ships in ballast in the Middle East weighs down the market, brokers say.

Clarksons Securities quoted eco LR2 tankers as earning $46,600 per day on Monday, down 5.1% in a day and 23% over seven days.

Eco LR1s lost nearly 5% and 17% over the same period at $42,000 per day.