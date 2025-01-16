The end of hostilities in the Gaza Strip between Hamas and Israel is not enough to convince shipping companies to return to the area and stop sending their ships around Africa to avoid Houthi threats, Lars Barstad warned.

“We [are] all hopeful with the ceasefire but my post from June is still valid,” the chief executive of tanker giant Frontline Management said on X late on Wednesday, referring to an earlier comment he made on 12 June, when there was talk about a ceasefire that eventually failed to materialise.