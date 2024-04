Sweden’s foreign minister has called for greater restrictions on the ageing fleet of tankers hauling Russian oil through the Baltic Sea.

Tobias Billstrom claimed that Russia “doesn’t care one bit” about causing major environmental havoc at sea.

“We will all be affected if there were a major problem arising from a collision or oil leakage from one of these ships, which also in many cases are not seaworthy, or very close to not being seaworthy,” Billstrom told The Guardian.