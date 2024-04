Clarksons Securities has issued a bullish forecast for big VLCC rate rises in 2025.

Middle East Gulf to China spot earnings are currently $35,700 per day, down 9% over the past week and 41% in a month.

And while the analyst consensus for next year suggests a rise to $63,000 per day, analysts led by Frode Morkedal see “potential” for rates to climb to $90,000 per day.