Euronav chief executive Alexander Saverys believes secondhand VLCC prices have not quite kept pace with freight rate rises.
But he thinks this could change.
Middle East to China spot VLCC runs are up 5% over the past month at $33,400 per day.
Saverys argues prices are healthy but should be higher
