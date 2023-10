Adam Polemis-led New Shipping has banked a massive profit for a 21-year-old VLCC acquired six years previously.

The sale of the 319,000-dwt veteran Good News (built 2002) has been reported at least three times this year by brokers.

It now appears a deal was done in August or September, with shipping databases indicating the tanker, renamed the Eternal Fortune, was bought by a single-ship company, Hong Kong Unitop Group.