Things in the Strait of Hormuz are heating up once again, BRS Group said.

The French shipbroker said Iran’s seizure of the 159,000-dwt suezmax tanker Advantage Sweet (built 2012) last week could mark the reemergence of tensions between Washington and Tehran after talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

“There has been little positive news recently regarding the negotiations” on a return to the agreement, BRS Group said in a note published this week.