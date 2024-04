Advantage Tankers has reportedly secured long-term employment for a product carrier newbuilding pair it has under construction, nearly two years before they are set to hit the water.

Inked by the Switzerland-based company last year at K Shipbuilding, the scrubber-fitted, 73,400-dwt Advantage Passion is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by its sister ship Advantage Path in the first quarter of 2026.