Geneva-based Advantage Tankers has added to its suezmax orderbook with a contract for two 157,000-dwt tankers at Japan’s Nihon Shipyard (NSY).
Advantage already has three suezmax tankers on order at Daehan Shipbuilding in South Korea.
Geneva-based company now has a series of five newbuildings lined up for delivery in 2025
