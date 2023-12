Product tanker dealmaking did not rest in the run-up to Christmas, with several transactions being concluded on the secondhand market.

Chief among them is a $65m deal that saw Geneva-based Advantage Tankers swoop on a pair of LR1 ships belonging to Glencore subsidiary ST Shipping.

TradeWinds is told that the agreement for the 74,600-dwt Alpine Pioneer (built 2011) and the one-year older sistership Alpine Pembroke took place last week.