Geneva-based Advantage Tankers is stepping up its presence in the LR1 tanker sector with a series of newbuildings.

The company, which made its debut in the panamax product tanker business in April by acquiring three such vessels on the secondhand market, is expanding the fleet by ordering two newbuildings at a South Korean shipyard.

Advantage Tankers has struck a deal with K Shipbuilding for two 73,400-dwt product carriers.