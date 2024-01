Active Denizcilik, a shipping company controlled by Turkish industrialist Ali Umur, is living up to its name with a wave of secondhand tanker acquisitions and the lucrative disposal of a large product tanker.

European brokers are tying the low-profile company to the sale of the 115,400-dwt Fair Seas (built 2008).

Unidentified Chinese interests are said to have picked up the LR2 tanker for $43.5m.