AMSC is making moves around the offshore construction vessel it acquired last year.

The Oslo-listed company said on Wednesday that it is looking to increase the size of one portion of the loan financing the 178-loa Normand Maximus (built 2016) while refinancing the entirety of the debt at some point this year.

The ship is on bareboat charter to a Solstad Offshore subsidiary until 2027, and AMSC said Solstad had sub-chartered the vessel for a minimum of 490 days beginning in the first quarter of 2024.