BW Group has offloaded a 5.1% stake in Hafnia for NOK 1.9bn ($178m) ahead of a potential US listing of the product tanker owner.

Andreas Sohmen-Pao’s BW sold 26m shares in Oslo-listed Hafnia for NOK 73 per share, according to an Oslo Stock Exchange filing.

The shares fell as much as 4% to NOK 74 on Wednesday.