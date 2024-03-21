Greek container ship and bulker owner Cape Shipping is said to be making a return to tankers by signing newbuilding orders worth more than $400m.

Shipbuilding sources and brokers following Cape’s activities said the Greek owner is splashing out on LR1s, aframax product carriers and suezmaxes at yards in China.

The Andrianopoulos family-controlled company — which exited the tanker business decades ago — is said to have struck a deal with state-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) for two 115,000-dwt LR2 tankers and two 158,000-dwt crude carriers.