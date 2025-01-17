Greek giant Angelicoussis Group has completed a deal to buy UK-based shipowner Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) in a major move into the niche sector.

But the value of AST’s 18-ship fleet has fallen $216m in the two months since the takeover was announced on 6 November.

A filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange shows Altera Infrastructure Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altera Infrastructure, sold all the membership interests in AST to Maistros Shiptrade, a company affiliated with Angelicoussis Group.