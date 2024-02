Ireland’s Ardmore Shipping has begun using some of its cash to kickstart its fleet renewal — and there is the financial power for more deals.

That is the view of Fearnley Securities, which said in a note to clients that the US-listed product tanker specialist is likely to see its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio go to zero.

This is due to limited debt amortisation, strong markets, limited capital expenditure and a breakeven of $13,900 per day in strong freight markets.