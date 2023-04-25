Tankers are earning a significant freight rate premium from shipping Russian oil, despite margins narrowing as the broader market has been squeezed in recent weeks, according to an industry assessment.

New calculations by energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus attempt to cast light on the opaque freight rates for tankers operating in the Russian market since the start of sanctions and the G7 price cap in December.

The assessments of Russian crude exported from the Black Sea, Baltic and Barents Sea regions to India and China try to measure the “sanctions premium” for tankers prepared to take on the financial, compliance and risk burden.