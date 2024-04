Oman’s Asyad Shipping has delivered the first blended crude cargo handled by an entirely domestically-owned supply chain.

The shipowner, part of Asyad Group, said this was a new benchmark in the Middle East country’s maritime and energy history.

Asyad’s 300,000-dwt VLCC Saiq (built 2011) carried the oil on an internal Omani voyage from Mina Al Fahal to Ras Markaz, for processing at OQ8’s Duqm refinery.