Barely two months after doubling his suezmax orderbook at DH Shipbuilding to four newbuildings, Greek owner Leon Patitsas added another batch, bringing the total to six.

Patitsas-led Atlas Maritime announced in a LinkedIn post on Friday that it has ordered two more suezmaxes with the South Korean yard.

No details were shared other than that the vessels will be trading upon delivery as Tromso Star and Arctic Star.