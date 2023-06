Saudi Arabian tanker giant Bahri has reportedly sold off another of its oldest VLCCs in a lucrative secondhand market.

Brokers said the 316,000-dwt Lulu (built 2003) has gone for $42.5m to a Chinese buyer.

The Hyundai Heavy Industries-built ship is valued by VesselsValue at $44.6m, up from $30m a year ago.

The VLCC has been owned by the group since delivery.