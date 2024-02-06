Saudi Arabia’s Bahri is said to be in the process of selling the last remaining MR2 crude/product tanker in its fleet that otherwise comprises of VLCCs and chemical/product tankers.

Market sources are widely reporting that a deal is currently being finalized that will see the 49,000-dwt Bahri Tulip (built 2006) sold to an as-yet unknown buyer for $18.4m.

Bahri inherited the Bahri Tulip as Zaurak Star, along with three other sister ships, when it merged with the fleet of oil giant Saudi Aramco’s tanker subsidiary Vela International in 2012.