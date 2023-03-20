Nordic American Tankers insisted on Monday that the underlying strength of the tanker sector would not be knocked off course by uncertainty sweeping global banking.

Founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson said the lower orderbook and political uncertainty were all good for the industry even as oil prices fell amid persistent concerns of a banking crisis.

The biggest casualty of the upheaval has been Credit Suisse, the biggest lender to Greek shipping, which was rescued over the weekend by the UBS Group in a deal brokered by the government.