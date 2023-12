Belgium’s Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) has returned to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou (CMJL Yangzhou), the former AVIC Dingheng Shipbuilding for a series of stainless steel chemical tanker newbuildings.

The company has ordered two 25,000-dwt ammonia-ready newbuildings at the Chinese shipyard to be delivered in the last quarter of 2025.

According to shipbuilding sources, CMB inked the newbuilding contract “some time ago”, but the deal was not reported.