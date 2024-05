Teekay Tankers chief executive Kevin Mackay believes bigger tanker sizes could still benefit as Canada’s new crude pipeline terminal sucks in aframaxes.

The Trans Mountain Expansion (TMX) facility will be loading an aframax a day from this month at Vancouver, a sea-change in a sector that had just two loadings there per month previously.

Mackay told an earnings call the tanker size will mean a significant boost in demand, as this is the biggest ship that can dock at the terminal.