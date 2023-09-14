BP Shipping has posted a big profit for 2022 as ship impairments were reversed and a smaller fleet undertook more voyages.
According to accounts filed at Companies House in the UK, net earnings last year came in at $227.3m,
Vessel impairments worth $134m written back as tankers and gas carriers transport more of UK energy major’s own cargoes
