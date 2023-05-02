Finance veteran Brian Lee is coming to the end of his tenure as chief financial officer at Scorpio Tankers, a post he has held since the company was formed in 2010.

New York-listed Scorpio announced Lee’s retirement effective September as part of its first-quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday — one of the last times Lee will have the duty of assembling the quarterly report.

Lee is to be replaced by Christopher Avella, currently chief accounting officer and like Lee a member of the Scorpio Tankers staff since its inception.