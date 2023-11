Bulgaria’s largest refinery appears to have exploited a carve-out under European Union sanctions rules to boost imports of Russian crude and boost revenues, according to an investigation published on Thursday.

The Neftochim Burgas refinery, majority owned and operated by Lukoil, Russia’s largest private oil company, increased its intake of Russian crude from about 70% before the invasion to 93% of its total imports, according to a coalition of campaigners and rights groups.