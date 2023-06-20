A vessel performance company involving BW Group, wave technology firm Miros Group and Copenhagen Commercial Platform has launched a platform to validate shipping energy saving devices based on standard methodology designed by class society DNV.

Joint venture Miros Mocean said its TrueView Platform will deliver unprecedented accuracy in ship performance measurements, enabling the verification of energy saving benefits and performance-linked charter party contracts.

Real savings have not previously been measured and verified in service, Miros Mocean said, but a standard methodology for measuring and evaluating vessel performance during operation has recently been devised by DNV, the Recommended Practice for Technical Ship Performance and the Vessel Technical Index.