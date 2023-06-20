Canada’s Algoma Central Corp has confirmed a CAD 127m ($96m) order for two methanol ready ice class product tankers from South Korea’s Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The pair of 37,000-dwt tankers will be entered on long-term time charters to Irving Oil delivering products from its refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick, to ports in Canada and the US East Coast, the company said.

TradeWinds reported the order earlier this month for delivery in Spring 2025 at a price that had indicated they were likely to be high-spec vessels.