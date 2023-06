The final tanker waiting to load Kurdish crude in the Turkish port of Ceyhan has left after a dispute with Iraq drags on.

Greek owner Okeanis Eco Tankers’ 300,000-dwt Nissos Kea (built 2022) departed the Mediterranean terminal without a cargo after being at anchor there for close to three months and headed towards Israel.

AIS data shows that it left Eilat on 20 June, bound for China.