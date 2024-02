Carisbrooke Shipping Holdings chief executive Helen Tveitan de Jong has become the second Ardmore Shipping director to cash in on the shipowner’s share price rise.

De Jong, who joined the Ireland-based product tanker owner’s board in 2018, sold 6,500 shares through a broker, banking $105,040, according to a US securities filing.

The experienced executive is chair of New York-listed Ardmore’s audit committee.