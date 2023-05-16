A deal to restart exports of crude through the Iraqi Turkish Pipeline (ITP) may be in the offing, but the outage underlines the dangers of oil transits through other countries, brokers said.

The Iraq government turned off the tap in March after the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ruled in its favour in a $1.5bn arbitration case relating to earlier shipments filed against Turkey in 2014.

The pipeline was pumping 370,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and 75,000 bpd of Iraqi oil for export on suezmaxes and aframaxes from the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan before the stoppage.