Greek shipowner Stathis Topouzoglou has said investments in shipping are “not favourable at all” due to the current shipping environment.

The chairman of Singapore-listed First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) described the current situation as “highly challenging and increasingly risky”.

Topouzoglou, who is also the boss of Greek shipowner Prime Marine Management, blamed “historically high” price levels for both secondhand vessels and newbuildings, combined with uncertain developments still evolving around emission targets and the future vessel fuels.