Clarksons Securities argues that improving chemical tanker markets should create the financial conditions for a long-awaited spin-off of Stolt Tankers next year.

The investment bank sees a positive market backdrop for the sector as product carriers move out of the trades due to more substantial earnings in their markets.

However, analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard believe a successful IPO for the Stolt-Nielsen shipping division will almost certainly require increased stock pricing metrics.