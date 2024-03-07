Jens Gronning, one of the chemical tanker sector’s most well known personalities, has joined Navquim as its new executive director.

Navquim is an arm of the Sogestran Group that stems from the amalgamation in 2020 of the fleets of chemical tanker operators Team Tankers, Naviera Quimica and the De Poli Group.

Rotterdam and Marbella-based Navquim operates a fleet of 15 stainless steel chemical tankers ranging from 8,000 dwt to 20,000 dwt, with multiple hold segmentation allowing the transportation of various chemical parcels at the same time.