Iranian authorities moved formally on Wednesday to confiscate a US-owned cargo of crude oil on a suezmax they hijacked nearly a year ago and have been detaining since.

The ruling relates to the 159,100-dwt Advantage Sweet (built 2012) and was issued by the Tehran court on international relations, local media said.

“The necessary orders … will be issued to unload the oil cargo,” said Tasnim — a semi-official Iranian news agency associated with the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).