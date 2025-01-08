Beijing has put its foot down and expressed firm opposition to the US Defense Department’s blacklisting of maritime giant China Shipping Holdings and the world’s largest shipbuilder, China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC).

“China firmly opposes this,” said a Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) spokesperson, referring to the blacklistings.

“China urges the US to immediately stop its wrong practices and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities,” the spokesperson said.