China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has put pen to paper on orders for LNG carriers and aframax crude tanker newbuildings at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC).

The Shanghai-listed shipping giant announced that state-owned DSIC has been contracted to build two new 175,000-cbm carriers and two 114,000-dwt crude tankers worth a total of $588.3m.

CMES said it has not lined up any employment for the pair of LNG carrier newbuildings, which cost $235m each.