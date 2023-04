Chinese bulker owner and operator EGPN Bulk Carrier is splashing $320m on product/chemical tanker newbuildings.

The outfit has struck a deal with Wuhu Shipyard for up to eight 18,500-dwt IMO II tankers. The deal is for four firm vessels plus the option for four additional ships.

An EGPN official confirmed the order.

“EGPN is very optimistic about the chemical tanker market and believes it [the sector] has great potential,” said the company official.