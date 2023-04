Sweden’s Concordia Maritime is continuing to assess new business avenues as its tanker fleet dwindles.

The Stena-backed owner of product carriers is ready for new opportunities, according to chief executive Erik Lewenhaupt.

Writing in the company’s annual report, Lewenhaupt said recent ships sales have strengthened the company’s financial position so it can move into new sectors.

Better profit from elevated product tanker markets in 2022 has enabled debt to be cut.