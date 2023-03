Sweden’s Concordia Maritime is tipping some tanker companies to return to shipyards for new vessel orders.

Chief executive Erik Lewenhaupt said he expects strong market rates and a low orderbook for MR vessels at 5.7% of the existing fleet will prove irresistible.

“We expect to see more bullish owners willing to order new tonnage,” he said.

Lewenhaupt has noted a rebound in rates as the effects of the European Union ban on Russian oil kick in.