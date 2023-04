A lengthening tonnage list and the coming Easter weekend are kneecapping cross-Mediterranean product tanker rates.

Howe Robinson said on Wednesday that rates for MRs on the route cratered by $33,400 from a day earlier, falling from $92,000 per day to $58,600 per day and losing 100 Worldscale points to reach WS 300.

“A huge drop off today with enquiry levels just not sufficient enough to tame the building tonnage list,” the broker said on Wednesday.