Milan-listed d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has disposed of the oldest product tanker in its owned and bareboat chartered-in fleet of 35 vessels.

An agreement was signed to divest the 47,200-dwt Glenda Melanie (built 2010) for $27.4m, the company said.

Net of commissions and debt repayments, the transaction will generate a net cash infusion of $20.5m