Italy’s D’Amico International Shipping (DIS) has posted “very strong” profit in healthy first quarter markets.

The Milan-listed product tanker specialist said net earnings to 31 March were $54.1m, turning around a loss of $6.5m a year ago.

Revenue grew to $140m from $66m in 2022.

Chief executive Paolo d’Amico said: “The product tanker market has remained very strong in recent months, though with significant volatility.”