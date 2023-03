Italy’s d’Amico International Shipping (DIS) is expecting more big earnings this year after a record 2022.

The Milan-listed owner said it expects product tanker markets to remain strong in the coming quarter despite an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and recessionary risks.

The annual net result of $134.9m for 2022 was its best ever, against a loss of $37.3m in 2021.

Fourth-quarter profit was $72.1m,