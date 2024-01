Stolt-Nielsen’s share price could benefit from events in the Red Sea, according to DNB.

The bank said the “record-high rates could last” for the Oslo-listed company’s chemical tankers.

“We believe record-high chemical rates, [about] 75% above the 10-year average and supported by a low orderbook at [about] 8% of the fleet, could establish a new normal for rates,” DNB analyst Jorgen Lian said in a note.