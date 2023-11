Greek shipowner George Procopiou has ended 17-year order drought for LR1 product tanker newbuilding by signing up for two of the type in China.

Shipbuilding sources said Procopiou’s Dynacom Tankers Management placed the order for the 75,000-dwt pair “tanker newcomer” at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding instead of its two favourite Chinese shipyards – Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC) and New Times Shipbuilding.