Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping has added one LR2 tanker newbuilding to its growing orderbook.

The single conventional marine fuel powered 115,000-dwt product tanker is being build at China’s Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard.

Shipbuilding sources that have knowledge on Eastern Pacific’s newbuilding activities said the company did not order a new LR2 tanker with Zhoushan Changhong.

“It was a resale newbuilding that Eastern Pacific acquired from the shipyard,” said one shipbuilding source.